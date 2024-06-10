Dean Capital Management Sells 7,179 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of Camden National worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Camden National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

CAC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $457.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

