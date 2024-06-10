Dean Capital Management Sells 75 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,073,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $369.01. 556,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.08 and a 200-day moving average of $365.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

