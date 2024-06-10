Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 3.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.58 and last traded at $134.40. Approximately 5,594,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,058,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $16,644,317.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,583,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,777,149 shares of company stock worth $525,393,105. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

