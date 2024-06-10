Dennis M. Craven Acquires 12,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

CLDT traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

