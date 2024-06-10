Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of DSGN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Schmid purchased 17,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at $100,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Schmid acquired 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $33,144.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at $33,144.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Schmid bought 17,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,849.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,662,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 162,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 288,803 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 222,805 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

