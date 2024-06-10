Desjardins Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.19.

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$29.64. 216,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.79.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

