Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after acquiring an additional 697,849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

