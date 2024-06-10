dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $2,254.31 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00114183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008435 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 216.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,587 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9818558 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $193.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

