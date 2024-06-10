Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.14. 269,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,139. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $179.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

