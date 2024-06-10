DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS):

6/5/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $211.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $224.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $243.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

5/23/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $226.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $231.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – DICK’S Sporting Goods is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DKS stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.98. 680,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,583. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

