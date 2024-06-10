DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.09.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $219.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.