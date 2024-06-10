Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

DGII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Digi International Stock Down 3.2 %

DGII stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $825.10 million, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digi International by 1,814.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after purchasing an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

