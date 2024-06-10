Dipender Saluja Sells 87,059 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,006. The stock has a market cap of $833.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

