Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4.8%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.42 and last traded at $104.84. Approximately 439,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,665,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.17.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.