Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DFS. HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

