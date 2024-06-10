Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,373,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.