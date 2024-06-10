Dominion Diamond (TSE:DDC) Shares Down 0.2%

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DDC)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.46 and last traded at C$18.28. Approximately 466,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 201,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.32.
Dominion Diamond Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.28.
Dominion Diamond Company Profile
Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.
