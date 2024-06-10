DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.60

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 58465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

DT Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

