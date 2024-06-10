Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) PT Lowered to $5.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 11.7 %
NASDAQ DUOT opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 237.64% and a negative net margin of 200.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
