Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) PT Lowered to $5.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 237.64% and a negative net margin of 200.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

