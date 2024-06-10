Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after acquiring an additional 299,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,847,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 731,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,200. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $103.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

