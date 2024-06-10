eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

EBAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,426. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

