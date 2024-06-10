Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.48.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$20.59. 196,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.13. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 314,237 shares of company stock worth $6,219,702 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

