Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $875,627.96

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $875,627.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,906,355 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

