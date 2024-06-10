Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 493.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,017 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Element Solutions worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 156,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

