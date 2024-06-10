Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $536.25. 634,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,650. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

