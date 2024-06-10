Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 67,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,196. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

