Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 950 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 412.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,103,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,984,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

