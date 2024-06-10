Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 136,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.58.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

