Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $982,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 174,434 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 890,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 648,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

