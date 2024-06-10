Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP remained flat at $98.87 during trading hours on Monday. 348,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,440. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

