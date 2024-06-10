Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.93. 142,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,685. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

