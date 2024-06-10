Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 187,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

