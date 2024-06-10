Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. 281,715 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

