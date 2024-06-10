Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after buying an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,398,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 212,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. 183,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.