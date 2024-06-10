Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 582,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

