Eminence Capital LP Has $149.13 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne accounts for 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.82% of SentinelOne worth $149,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.3 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

