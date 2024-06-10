Eminence Capital LP Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 2.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $182,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after buying an additional 364,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $252.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.59 and a one year high of $287.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

