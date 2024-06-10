Eminence Capital LP Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,278,758 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $73,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of KKR traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,657,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,949. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

