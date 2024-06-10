Eminence Capital LP Purchases Shares of 188,708 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,737,000. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.18% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.96. 272,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,667. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

