Eminence Capital LP Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $39,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 139,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.93. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

