Eminence Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,921 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 1.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $91,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 406,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,558. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.56. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

