Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 6.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.16 and last traded at $130.57. 2,495,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,084,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.75.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

