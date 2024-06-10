Enzi Wealth Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Enzi Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 306,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 42,438 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 509,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 330,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,413. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

