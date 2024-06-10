Enzi Wealth Makes New $70,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Enzi Wealth bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. 14,030,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,361,900. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

