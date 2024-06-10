Enzi Wealth Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enzi Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,274. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

