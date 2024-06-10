Enzi Wealth Sells 8,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Enzi Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $106.45. 3,625,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,329. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

