Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 10th (ABG, ADBE, ALXO, AMD, AVGO, BILL, BNTX, BTA, BWY, CCR)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 10th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $230.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a buy rating to a hold rating. Melius currently has $510.00 price target on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $176.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $1,658.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 3,013 ($38.60) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $22.80 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

