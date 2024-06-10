Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 10th (ABG, ADBE, ALXO, AMD, AVGO, BILL, BNTX, BTA, BWY, CCR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 10th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $230.00 target price on the stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a buy rating to a hold rating. Melius currently has $510.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Melius Research. They currently have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $176.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $1,658.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 3,013 ($38.60) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $575.00 price target on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $22.80 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.