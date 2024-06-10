Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $587,241.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.88 or 0.00673737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00114468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00260639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00052131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00077853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,744,588 coins and its circulating supply is 75,746,181 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

