Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $440.06 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $440.06 billion and $10.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,662.44 or 0.05277781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,154,168 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

