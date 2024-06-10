ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Down 0.5 %
PFFL opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Sector Stars Lead Growth: Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Hims & Hers
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks to Watch as New Home Listings Climb Again
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.